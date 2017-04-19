Radiohead Got Jokes: Watch Jonny Greenwood Prank Thom Yorke Onstage In Berkeley

Radiohead used humor to deal with some serious technical difficulties at Coachella this weekend, and last night, they used even more humor to deal with even more technical difficulties. While playing The King Of Limbs’ “Give Up The Ghost” in Berkeley last night, Thom Yorke noticed something wrong with his stage setup and let out a muttered “Oh sheeeeit” into the mic. Jonny Greenwood captured the moment, sampled it, and looped it, which caused Thom Yorke to crack up onstage, delighting the entire audience. Watch the whole incident unfold below.