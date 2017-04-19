Scott Stapp Clarifies Some Things About Scott Weiland’s Ghost

Creed’s Scott Stapp is the new lead singer for Art Of Anarchy, a supergroup that also features former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and Disturbed’s John Moyer. Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland contributed vocals to their 2015 debut album, although he never considered himself a full-time member, and a miscommunication regarding this connection during an interview with a radio host led many to believe that Stapp was hinting at a new position in Stone Temple Pilots.

Stone Temple Pilots themselves shot down that rumor with a rather blunt statement on Twitter, writing, “Despite recent comments, Scott Stapp is not, nor has he ever been considered as the singer for STP.” And in a new interview with Alternative Nation, Stapp admits that he’s not too happy with the way STP handled things. “You know, it is what it is, man,” he says. “I think they could have handled it with a little more class and dignity. But… it is what it is.”

Someone else Stapp isn’t too happy with? The writer of that recent GQ profile on him — you know, the one where he said he was visited by the ghost of Scott Weiland while renting the tour bus that Weiland died in:

All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt. I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, “Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.” And, literally, I’m having this moment.

The writer of the piece made it seem like Stapp believed he was literally visited by Scott Weiland’s ghost, but Stapp says he meant a little more metaphorically. “Scott Weiland didn’t literally speak to me,” Stapp clarifies. “What I was referring to there was how being on this tour bus that he died in created an epiphany within me. The way I carried on my life at certain times could have put me in that same position. In no way, shape or form, as you interpreted, did Scott Weiland speak to me. Those were the writer’s words, not mine … The writer for that article was, in my opinion, way out of line, and wrote an article just to assassinate me personally. He took any window of opportunity to take anything I said out of context.”