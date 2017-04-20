Watch Chris Cornell, With Matt Cameron & An Orchestra, Sing “The Promise” On The Tonight Show

Last month, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell released “The Promise,” a big, growly power ballad that he wrote for the movie that’s also titled The Promise, a Christian Bale/Oscar Isaac joint about the Armenian genocide. Last night, Cornell appeared on The Tonight Show to sing the song, and his voice is still a wonder. Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who is also in Pearl Jam and who is now a Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, backed Cornell up, as did a full orchestra. Watch the performance below.

The song is out now at iTunes, and all proceeds go to the International Rescue Committee.