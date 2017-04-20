Spiritualized & Sonic Boom Tell Fans Not To Buy Spacemen 3 Record Store Day Releases

Space Age Records will issue a limited run of Spacemen 3 LPs for Record Store Day 2017, including All The Fucked Children Of This World Give You Spacemen 3, Playing With Fire, and Recurring. The English alt-rock band formed in 1982, and some of its members (most notably Jason Pierce aka J Spaceman) went on to start Spiritualized in the early ’90s. Now, members of Spacemen 3 are asking fans not to buy any reissues of their albums on RSD because they’ve been in a legal dispute with Space Age over the recordings. One of the band’s founding members, Pete Kember (aka Sonic Boom), alleges that Gerald Palmer (of Space Age) hasn’t been paying royalties to Spacemen 3 for quite some time now. Pierce and Kember shared their message via Spiritualized’s Facebook today:

We would seriously like to ask fans not to buy the Spacemen 3 releases and any merchandise that are being offered for sale on Record Store Day or any of the other Spacemen 3 releases and merchandise offered by Gerald Palmer on Space Age Recordings or any other subsidiary of that label.

We are currently in legal dispute with Gerald Palmer due to him depriving us of our rights in our music and other intellectual property rights relating to Spacemen 3. Any monies from those sales will go directly to him and help fund his side of the dispute.

In short… PLEASE DON’T BUY OUR RECORDS FROM SPACE AGE RECORDINGS!

Thanks for listening

J Spaceman and Sonic Boom together t/a Spacemen 3