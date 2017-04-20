Atlanta, Lemonade Win Peabody Awards

The Peabody Awards, which recognize stories told through electronic media, announced its seven entertainment recipients for 2016 today. Selected from a list of 60 finalists, the winners include Donald Glover’s excellent FX show Atlanta and Beyoncé’s landmark visual album Lemonade. The two will be recognized alongside other winners in their category — such as Louis C.K.’s Horace And Pete and HBO’s VEEP — at a gala event next month in New York hosted by Rashida Jones. Remind yourself why Beyoncé and Donald Glover absolutely deserve to win below.