Damon Albarn Edited Out Every Trump Reference On The New Gorillaz Album

We’re a little over a week out from the release of the Gorillaz’ highly anticipated new LP, Humanz. We knew from the outset that this album had its ear towards contemporary politics, and that Damon Albarn had told his collaborators to envision “a night where everything that you believed in was turned on its head,” such as the then-implausible notion that Donald Trump could win the US presidency, when working on their contributions. Yet while President Agent Orange may have been an influence on the tone of Humanz, Albarn apparently wanted to make sure his name was never mentioned explicitly.

“There’s no references to [Trump] on the record — in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out,” Albarn told Billboard in a new interview. “I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”