Kamaiyah Says Don’t Ever Get It Twisted Has Been Postponed, But Here’s The Cover Art

Kamaiyah was supposed to have her new mixtape, Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, out tomorrow, but due to sample clearance issues she’s had to postpone the project’s release. That’s a real bummer, because the Oakland MC’s debut mixtape, A Good Night In The Ghetto, came at just the right time to fuck the whole summer up, and I’m hoping Don’t Ever Get It Twisted has the opportunity to do the same. Even without music though, the album’s cover alone could still do just that. I mean, look at this thing. Fuck it up Kamaiyah, go on fuck it up.