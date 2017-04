Father John Mayer is on tour right now to support his new album and his personal rebranding as a non-racist. During his show at Inglewood, California’s The Forum last night, he brought out Ryan Adams, who performed his Heartbreaker cut “Come Pick Me Up” with Mayer on backing vocals and guitar. Watch their onstage collaboration below.

https://twitter.com/theforum/status/855685358947880960

What a blast! Such a beautiful @JohnMayer show & one hell of a way to see @theforum for the first time! XO

<3 THANK YOU <3 https://t.co/fUf1fM7oM0 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) April 22, 2017

It looks like Adams and Mayer are buds now. They’re already at “making each other mixtapes” level:

I’m excited for the day when you’ll be able to kill a robot *and* hurt its feelings. https://t.co/ljPkuRyyHY — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) April 23, 2017