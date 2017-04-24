Mac DeMarco Is Hiring, Experience With Dank Memes A Plus

Popular musician Mac DeMarco is hiring an assistant to help out with his fan club, which he started back in 2015. The “job listing” for the position is looking for someone with “great attention to detail” and some familiarity with dank Mac DeMarco memes. Does that sound like you? Check it out below.

Mac DeMarco Fan Club is looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn. This position will be great for a college student!

Must have’s:

– Experience with Mailchimp

– Experience with WordPress

– Great attention to detail

– Experience with IMovie, and can make quick graphics, videos

– Must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week

Extra points for HTML/CSS experience. We will need someone two days a week with some flexibility. Hourly wage offered.

To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to [email protected]