Phoenix Announce New Album Ti Amo

We’ve known Phoenix have been up to something since November, and while they’ve announced a world tour and played a few new songs live since then, only today have they officially announced the release of their sixth studio album. Entitled Ti Amo, the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! is out this June on Glassnote, and according to a new interview with The New York Times, it’s “the band’s most unabashedly romantic record yet.” Guitarist Laurent Brancowitz said the album recalls “summer and Italian discos,” and was recorded in an old Parisian opera house. Check out the band reading themselves in the newspaper below, and revisit their teaser of new song “J-Boy.”

PHOENIX - ON TOUR Paris and London ticket pre-sale live now wearephoenix.com A post shared by Phoenix (@wearephoenix) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:14am PST

Ti Amo is out 6/9 via Glassnote.