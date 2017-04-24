Phoenix Announce New Album Ti Amo

We’ve known Phoenix have been up to something since November, and while they’ve announced a world tour and played a few new songs live since then, only today have they officially announced the release of their sixth studio album. Entitled Ti Amo, the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! is out this June on Glassnote, and according to a new interview with The New York Times, it’s “the band’s most unabashedly romantic record yet.” Guitarist Laurent Brancowitz said the album recalls “summer and Italian discos,” and was recorded in an old Parisian opera house. Check out the band reading themselves in the newspaper below, and revisit their teaser of new song “J-Boy.”
Phoenix in the New York Times - https://t.co/ecnPVeTjgE pic.twitter.com/HSrV5Yqm41
— Phoenix (@wearephoenix) April 24, 2017
Ti Amo is out 6/9 via Glassnote.