Justin Bieber Helps Secure The First Spanish-Language Top-10 Hit Since “Macarena”

Puerto Rico natives Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee already had a nice little hit on their hands with “Despacito,” a pleasant Spanish-language pop song that recently charted as high as #44 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Then, as Billboard reports, a remix featuring Justin Bieber came along this week and rocketed “Despacito,” which translates to “Slowly,” all the way to #9. It instantly becomes the biggest hit ever for both Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, but perhaps more interestingly, it’s the first predominantly Spanish-language song to hit the top 10 since Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” spent 14 weeks at #1 in 1996. So you could say the next Spanish-speaking top-10 hit came along very despacito, indeed. Watch the original “Despacito” video and hear the Bieber-featuring remix below.