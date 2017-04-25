Watch Julie Byrne Sing “No Woman” With Whitney’s Julien Ehrlich

Julie Byrne is on tour opening for Whitney right now, and the pair performed at the Glass House in Pomona on Saturday. In addition to trading sets on stage that evening, Whitney’s Julien Ehrlich performed the band’s single “No Woman” backstage with Byrne. The following lo-fi clip shot by Faith Silva finds Ehrlich delicately strumming an acoustic guitar while Byrne sits on the floor and serenely offers her voice alongside his. It’s a quiet, informal rendition, but it’s a delight seeing these two so casually harmonize with one another. Watch below.