Warpaint are apparently one of Ellen DeGeneres’ favorite bands, and they just went on her show to play “Whiteout,” one of the songs from their most recent album Heads Up. (Ellen requested that song specifically.) The segment was supposed to air on Friday and then moved to Monday, and now it’s finally online. Watch it below.

ellen chose the song…guess which one https://t.co/EbZ0e1Uoth — Warpaint (@_Warpaint) April 24, 2017