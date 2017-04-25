Watch Gorillaz Play All Of Humanz With Special Guests In Brooklyn

Gorillaz release their collab-heavy new album Humanz at the end of the week, and tonight, they performed the LP in its entirety (except for “Hallelujah Money,” possibly for contractual reasons per Damon Albarn’s banter) in an intimate gig at Rough Trade NYC, their first US show in seven years. Some ticketholders had slept outside the venue overnight to nab tickets. At the show there were none of the standard Gorillaz visuals, but as expected, Albarn brought out a whole bunch of guests to perform their parts, including Peven Everett, Posdnuos of De La Soul, Jamie Principle, and Kali Uchis. A number of singers who contributed backing vocals on the record were situated in the stage right balcony and performed live with the band. For the encore, they did “Last Living Soul” and “Kids With Guns” before finishing with “Clint Eastwood.” On that last song Albarn asked an audience member to rap Del The Funky Homosapien’s part; the girl who volunteered came onstage and said, “What should I do? … I’m tripping balls right now.” Albarn had them play Del’s recording instead, but let the fan “hang out.” Watch footage from the show below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVGpxkh_bs/

@GORILLAZ & FRIENDZ A post shared by Scott Lapatine (@scottgum) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVLx1vlXlJ/

Insanely good. @gorillaz playing the new album #humanz in its entirety at @roughtrade, with special guests and a gospel choir. @wfuv A post shared by carmelholt (@carmelholt) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

#gorillaz @gorillaz #roughtradenyc @roughtradenyc #humanz A post shared by Jcontheair (@jcontheair) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT