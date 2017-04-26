Kane Strang – “My Smile Is Extinct”

We heard the first single from Two Hearts and No Brain, New Zealand jangle-rocker Kane Strang’s forthcoming follow-up to last year’s Blue Cheese, back in February. Where “Oh So You’re Off I See” was constantly revving — maintaining a nervy composure across four cooly agitated minutes — Strang’s latest offering, “My Smile Is Extinct,” is a bouncier, boppier affair. The song’s about Strang’s reaction to the “best he’s ever had” meeting “another pretty boy,” which quickly sends him down an existential void of despair. “I said kill me now, I want to die/ There’s a chance at an afterlife/ I might not get in, but at least I won’t be living.” Sheesh. Listen and check out the tracklist for Two Hearts and No Brain below.

Tracklist:

01 “Lagoons”

02 “Silence Overgrown”

03 “Not Quite”

04 “Oh So You’re Off I See”

05 “See Thru”

06 “Summertime In Your Lounge”

07 “My Smile Is Extinct”

08 “Two Hearts and No Brain”

09 “It’s Not That Bad”

10 “Don’t Follow Me (I’m Lost)”

11 “Good Guy”

Two Hearts and No Brain is out 6/30 on Dead Oceans.