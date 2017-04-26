Madonna Says Proposed Biopic Is “Lies And Exploitation”

Earlier this week, Universal Studios announced that it had picked up the script for Blonde Ambition, a biopic written by Elyse Hollander that covers Madonna’s early career. Soon after the news broke, Madonna herself made some vague assertions in an Instagram post that she wasn’t pleased with the development:

Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. . Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society. ✍️

And earlier today, she posted another Instagram (now deleted) featuring the first page of the script alongside some not-so-vigorous fact-checking about her own life:

Lets start with the first page!! I was born in Bay City Not Detroit. And i did not drop out of high school in fact I went to University Of.Michigan. Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?? The Writer Elyse Hollander should write for the Tabloids. Anyone who supports this film is supporting lies and exploitation. . lies have no legs!!

Madonna nervosissima com o script na mão, o ícone tá sedento por justiça te cuida Universal pic.twitter.com/F9df7MCvxe — MadonnaBR (@madonnabr_) April 26, 2017

“Lies have no legs!!” Keep that in mind, people.