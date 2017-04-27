Stream World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music Of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda

Because of her last name, the late Alice Coltrane was better-known for being John Coltrane’s widow than anything else. But Alice was an influential mystic free-jazz traveller in her own right. Next week, Luaka Bop will release World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music Of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, a collection of music that Coltrane recorded at Sai Anantam, the California ashram that she established. In the ’80s and ’90s, she recorded music that would only go out on cassettes for her followers, and it would mix Hindu devotional music with jazz and with the gospel that she’d grown up with. We posted a couple of tracks from the collection, and the album itself is a completely unique listening experience. Below, you can stream the entire thing, via NPR.





World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music Of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda is out 5/5 via Luaka Bop.