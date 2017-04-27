Watch Dave Grohl And His Mom Virginia Talk About Raising A Musician On Colbert

Dave Grohl’s mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl published a new collection of interviews with the mothers of musicians called From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars. The mothers of Dr. Dre, Michael Stipe, HAIM, Zac Brown, Josh Groban, Pharrell, and more are featured. Dutiful son Dave has been helping his mom promote the book, and last night the two appeared on Colbert to chat about their relationship, among other things. Virginia seems like a chill mom! Watch below.