Chvrches – “Down Side Of Me” Live Video (Dir. Kristen Stewart)

The first advance release from the all-star 7″ series benefitting Planned Parenthood comes from Chvrches, who’ve contributed a live version of Every Open Eye track “Down Side Of Me.” It’s an awesome performance that brings out new layers of beauty in the song, and it’s accompanied by a visual directed by Kristen Stewart. Lauren Mayberry explained the band’s choice of material in a press release:

“Down Side Of Me” was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests – and if they aren’t then, they should be challenged and held to account. “I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.”

We have always tried to be socially aware and to link in with organisations whose work we support. Planned Parenthood is an incredibly important resource for so many women (and men) in America and the fact that Planned Parenthood has come under so much fire in the current political climate does not sit well with us. Now is not the time to stay quiet, and if artists want to help by raising money or awareness for causes that we believe in, then I think that they should.