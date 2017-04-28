Omar Souleyman – “Ya Bnayya”

Over the past decade, Syrian wedding singer Omar Souleyman has become his country’s best-known musical export. And now, at a time when civil war has killed millions of Syrians and caused millions more to flee their homeland, Souleyman is returning with his third studio album, To Syria, With Love. The album features electronic arrangements by Hasan Alo and lyrics and poetry co-written by Shawah Al Ahmad. According to a press release, it sets aside politics entirely to pay tribute to the land Souleyman loves. And its first single is the frenetically thumping “Ya Bnayya,” which you can hear below.

Tracklist:

01 “Ya Boul Habari”

02 “Ya Bnayya”

03 “Es Samra”

04 “Aenta Lhabbeytak”

05 “Khayen”

06 “Mawal”

07 “Chobi”

Tour dates:

05/11 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

05/12 Detroit, MI @ El Club (with the Black Lips)

05/14 Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

05/15 Santa Barbara, CA @ University Of California, Santa Barbara

05/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

05/18 Durham, NC @ MoogFest

05/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Living Traditions Festival

To Syria, With Love is out 6/2 on Mad Decent.