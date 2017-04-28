Ja Rule Apologizes For Fyre Fest: “It Was NOT A SCAM”

Luxurious Bahamas getaway Fyre Festival turned out to be anything but that, and the internet has been having a field day with just how bad things are for all the rich people who paid their way down and got ripped off. Now, Ja Rule — who organized the festival alongside entrepreneur Billy McFarland — has addressed the whole situation via a truly delicious tweet: “I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded,” Ja Rule writes. “I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT.” Here’s the tweet in full:

Cannot wait to see what happens next!