LCD Soundsystem released two new songs this past week — “Call The Police” and “American Dream” — and last night, the band performed both on SNL. Both songs will appear on the band’s comeback album, which LCD Soundsystem is in the process of finishing up. Chris Pine hosted the episode — watch LCD’s performance below.

Love this week's #InstaBumper by @maryellenmatthewsnyc with LCD Soundsystem! #SNL #SNLLiveCoastToCoast A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on May 6, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT