MGMT performed at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Friday, and they played quite a few new songs off of their forthcoming album Little Dark Age. The band also broke out a cover of Q Lazzarus’ song “Goodbye Horses” which was featured in the late Jonathan Demme’s film The Silence Of The Lambs. Watch below.

