Sigur Rós Announce Norður Og Niður Festival

Iceland is a beautiful country and all, but it’s a pretty tough sell if you’re asking someone to visit the place in the dead of winter. But Icelandic dream-rock institution Sigur Ròs are asking you to do just that, and they are making a strong pitch. The band has just announced that they’ll host their own festival, Norður Og Niður, in the Icelandic city of Reykjavik during the days between Christmas and New Years. According to a press release, the festival’s name translates to “go north and go down” but also to “everything’s going to hell.”

Sigur Ròs haven’t played a show in their homeland in five years, but they’ll play four nights in a row during the festival. The festival is taking place in the venue Harpa, and they’ll play Eldborg, the relatively intimate main room in Harpa, on the nights of 12/27-30. The festival will also include things like musical performances, film screenings, art installations, and dance pieces, though none of the other participants have been announced yet. Here’s a video hyping up the festival:

Considering that you would’ve probably passed that week just catching up on whatever streaming TV shows you’d missed during the rest of the year, this seems like a pretty good way to spend a few days.