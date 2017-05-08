Amber Mark – “Can You Hear Me?”

We were big fans of Amber Mark’s last single, “Lose My Cool.” Now Mark is back with another track from her 3:33 am EP. Whereas the last one was an understated banger with elements of Sade and tropical house, “Can You Hear Me?” is a bright, bold modernized soul sing-along in the vein of Stevie Wonder. There’s also a lovely low-key breakdown and a finale that practically scans as gospel. The EP tracks Mark’s response to her mother’s death — “regret, anger, isolation, sadness, questioning and overcoming” — and given how joyous this song sounds, it must represent the “overcoming” section. Listen below.

3:33 am is out 5/12 on PMR/Interscope.