TLC Fans Decided To Name TLC’s New Album TLC

A couple of years ago, ’90s R&B greats TLC — who are different from Beyoncé — launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund their final album. That album is coming out at the end of June, but as of last month, it still had no title. Bill Diggins, the group’s manager, asked fans for help in coming up with a name, and, as Pitchfork reports, they managed to come up with…TLC. Yeah, TLC fans are a pretty creative bunch. Anyway, you can check out the tracklist below; we’ve already heard “Way Back” and “Haters.”

Tracklist:

01 “No Introduction”

02 “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

03 “It’s Sunny”

04 “Haters”

05 “Perfect Girls”

06 “Interlude”

07 “Start A Fire”

08 “American Gold”

09 “Scandalous”

10 “Aye MuthaFucka”

11 “Joy Ride”

12 “Way Back (Extended)” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

TLC is out 6/30.