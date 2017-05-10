Diddy Is Still The World’s Richest Rapper

Forbes has just released its annual list of hip-hop’s wealthiest artists, and Sean “Diddy” Combs still ranks in the top spot thanks to his lucrative deal with Ciroc, his investment in TV network Revolt, and last year’s Bad Boy Reunion tour. His net worth is estimated to be around $820 million.

Following in his footsteps are Jay Z ($810 million), Dr. Dre ($740 million), and then after a huge gap, Birdman ($110 million) and Drake ($90 million).

If anyone wants to give me money, I will gladly accept it!