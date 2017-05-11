Stream Land Of Talk Life After Youth

Liz Powell’s Montreal band Land Of Talk were a Stereogum Band To Watch some 11 years ago, and after a breakup and a reunion, they’re back next week with Life After Youth, their first album in seven years. Powell recorded the new album with help from some talented people, including Sharon Van Etten, former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, and veteran indie producer John Agnello. It’s an album full of sharp, considered, gorgeously written indie rock, and we’ve already posted a handful of its songs: “Inner Lover,” “This Time,” “Loving,” and “Heartcore.” Right now, you can stream the entire LP at NPR.

Life After Youth is out 5/19 on Saddle Creek.