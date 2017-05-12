Bellows – “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter” Video

Bellows released their most recent album, Fist & Palm, last year and “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter” is one of its best tracks. Bellows’ Oliver Kalb stars in a new video for the song — which was directed by Richard Gin with stills shot by Gabriella Smith (of Ó) — that reflects on the changing seasons. Smith took a photo of Kalb in the same exact spot on the same exact hill in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park every day of the year leading up to the album’s release. The result is a time lapse that perfectly compliments “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter.” Kalb said the following about the video:

The song “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter” is about feeling bewildered by the passage of time — watching helplessly as time relentlessly pushes forward, and losing a sense of self and belonging as the things that were once constant in your life change and shift. The video tries to be a visual representation of that idea, of time as an alienating and debasing force, moving our inert and helpless bodies through it, and spitting out different and unfamiliar people as it takes its toll.

Watch below and read a Q&A with Kalb here.

Tour Dates:

07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

07/16 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom +

07/17 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola +

07/18 Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha +

07/19 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar +

07/20 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

07/21 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s +

07/22 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness +

07/23 Nashville, TN @ The East Room +

07/24 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

07/25 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/27 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

07/28 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

07/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole *

+ w/ Big Ups

* w/ Fraternal Twin & Stolen Jars

Fist & Palm is out now via Double Double Whammy.