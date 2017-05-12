Opening Bands Cancel Shows With PWR BTTM In The Wake Of Assault Allegations

Two days ago, members of a closed Facebook group accused Ben Hopkins, one of the two members of the New York queer-punk duo PWR BTTM, of being a “known sexual predator, perpetrator of multiple assaults.” The accusations made their way around the internet, and the band responded by setting up an email address to discuss the allegations through a mediator. Today, PWR BTTM release their new album Pageant, but as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve cancelled tonight’s record-release show at New York’s Rough Trade. Meanwhile, the New York band T-Rextasy, who were scheduled to go out on tour with PWR BTTM in July, have cancelled their dates with the band. In a series of statements on twitter, T-Rextasy write, “We made a mistake supporting this band.” Here’s what they’ve posted:

Chicago multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya has also canceled his plans to tour with the band:

Right now, it looks like the rest of PWR BTTM’s tour dates are on.

