Two days ago, members of a closed Facebook group accused Ben Hopkins, one of the two members of the New York queer-punk duo PWR BTTM, of being a “known sexual predator, perpetrator of multiple assaults.” The accusations made their way around the internet, and the band responded by setting up an email address to discuss the allegations through a mediator. Today, PWR BTTM release their new album Pageant, but as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve cancelled tonight’s record-release show at New York’s Rough Trade. Meanwhile, the New York band T-Rextasy, who were scheduled to go out on tour with PWR BTTM in July, have cancelled their dates with the band. In a series of statements on twitter, T-Rextasy write, “We made a mistake supporting this band.” Here’s what they’ve posted:

1)Hi folks. We will speak more later about our next steps, but want to address the accusations against PWR BTTM as soon as possible — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

2)We wish we could say these allegations come as a complete surprise, but that is not the truth. Around the time we agreed to a July tour w — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

3)PWR BTTM, someone came to us privately + warned us that they had these experiences w Ben. They asked us not to share them publicly. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

4)At the time we felt we should continue w the tour. We did not want to out the person who had come to us in confidence. We feared that — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

5) ducking out of a tour offer with no excuse would damage our professional relationships, many connected very personally to PWR BTTM. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

6)This in no way excuses us from culpability. We were scared and confused but we were also selfish. We made a mistake supporting this band. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

7)We put our career above the safety of fans who have trusted us and supported us and there's no way for us to remedy that. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

8)We feel that we may not be the only ppl in this community to have heard these allegations before today. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

9)We ask our peers to be honest in regards to their complicity in this situation. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

10) If anyone would like to talk to us, our inbox here is open or you can email us at [email protected] We are here to listen. — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

To clarify: The tour referred to in this thread has not happened yet. It was supposed to be in the upcoming July — T-Rextasy (@trextasynyc) May 11, 2017

Chicago multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya has also canceled his plans to tour with the band:

Right now, it looks like the rest of PWR BTTM’s tour dates are on.