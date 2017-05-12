Ben & Jerry’s New Bob Marley Flavor Looks Really Good

For decades, the people at Ben & Jerry’s have been making ridiculously good ice cream and naming it after hippie music icons: Cherry Garcia, Phish Food. And now it really looks like they’ve done it again. The ice cream giants have just announced a new flavor: Bob Marley’s One Love. As the carton says, it’s banana ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs. As of right now, it’s a limited-edition batch, and it’s being produced in cooperation with the Marley family. And while that sounds like some good fucking ice cream, it’s really too bad they didn’t find some way to turn Marley’s name into an ice cream pun. So you’re going to have to do that in the comments section below.