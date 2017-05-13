Phoenix Are Touring With A Vending Machine

Phoenix just kicked off the North American leg of their 2017 world tour, and they did it with the help of a vending machine. The French band are bringing a Phoenix-themed vending machine along on tour to sell merch, and they debuted the setup before their sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami last night. Check it out below.

Vending machine for groupies 🎶 @wearephoenix #Phoenix #concertlife #decisionsdecisions

A post shared by ELYSSA 🕶 WPB | FL 🍊 (@sweetcove) on

Phoenix

A post shared by Jason Haralson (@jason.haralson) on

Oh, and they actually performed, too:

A post shared by Violet (@itsvioox) on

