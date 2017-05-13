Phoenix Are Touring With A Vending Machine

Phoenix just kicked off the North American leg of their 2017 world tour, and they did it with the help of a vending machine. The French band are bringing a Phoenix-themed vending machine along on tour to sell merch, and they debuted the setup before their sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami last night. Check it out below.
TONIGHT IN MIAMI AND WITH US ON TOUR: THE PHOENIX VENDING MACHINE." #supermercato pic.twitter.com/uPPu99KXkx
— Phoenix (@wearephoenix) May 12, 2017
Oh, and they actually performed, too: