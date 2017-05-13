Ben Gibbard & Macklemore Play Softball For Charity

A shared love of the Seattle Mariners has brought Ben Gibbard and Macklemore together before, and now it’s brought them together again. The Death Cab For Cutie frontman and the Grammy Award-winning rapper were among the celebrities who played in today’s All-Star Softball Classic at Seattle’s Safeco Field, home of the Mariners. The event is hosted every year by United Way Of King County to raise money for homeless youth. This year, Macklemore hit a home run, although it totally looks like he should’ve been called out. Come on, ump! Check out some footage and pics from the game below.