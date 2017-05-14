Vince Staples’ New Album Big Fish Theory Might Be Out On Friday

Vince Staples teased “BagBak,” the lead single from his upcoming sophomore LP Big Fish Theory, by posting its cover art and release date a few days before it came out. And now he might be doing the same thing with the rest of the album. Staples just posted what looks like the Big Fish Theory cover art on Twitter and Instagram, accompanied only by the captions “FRIDAY 12 AM” and “5.19.17 12 AM.” Now, it could just be another single — possibly a title track? But either way, prepare yourselves.

Friday 12 AM pic.twitter.com/zQcDQFh9eQ — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 14, 2017