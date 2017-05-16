Mutoid Man – “Bandages” (Feat. Chelsea Wolfe)

Boston-bred, New York-based rock heavyweights Mutoid Man, who include members of Cave In and Converge among their ranks, are nearing the release of sophomore album War Moans. We’ve posted “Melt Your Mind” and “Kiss Of Death,” and today we present album closer “Bandages.” It’s not a Hot Hot Heat cover but rather a slow-burn behemoth elevated a few extra notches skyward by guest vocals from Chelsea Wolfe. Listen below.
Mutoid Man are about to go on tour with Helms Alee:
05/22 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/ Coheed & Cambria (No Helms Alee)
06/04 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
06/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
06/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus **Sold Out**
06/07 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
06/08 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/09 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
06/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
06/12 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
06/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/14 Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
06/15 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
06/16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
06/17 Orlando, FL @ The Social
06/19 Raleigh, NC @ King’s
06/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – Black Box
07/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/07 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
07/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
07/11 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
07/12 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
07/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
07/14 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
07/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
07/16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
War Moans is out 6/2 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.