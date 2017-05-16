Mutoid Man – “Bandages” (Feat. Chelsea Wolfe)

Boston-bred, New York-based rock heavyweights Mutoid Man, who include members of Cave In and Converge among their ranks, are nearing the release of sophomore album War Moans. We’ve posted “Melt Your Mind” and “Kiss Of Death,” and today we present album closer “Bandages.” It’s not a Hot Hot Heat cover but rather a slow-burn behemoth elevated a few extra notches skyward by guest vocals from Chelsea Wolfe. Listen below.

Mutoid Man are about to go on tour with Helms Alee:

05/22 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/ Coheed & Cambria (No Helms Alee)

06/04 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

06/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus **Sold Out**

06/07 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

06/08 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/09 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

06/12 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

06/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/14 Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

06/15 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

06/16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

06/17 Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/19 Raleigh, NC @ King’s

06/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – Black Box

07/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/07 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

07/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

07/11 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

07/12 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

07/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/14 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

07/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

07/16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

War Moans is out 6/2 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.