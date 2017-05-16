Taylor Hicks Doesn’t Think Chris Daughtry Would Be An Ideal American Idol Judge. Taylor Hicks On The Other Hand…

American Idol is already coming back. ABC’s reboot has enlisted Katy Perry as a judge, and former contestant Chris Daughtry, who came in fourth place on the fifth season of the original show, is reportedly joining the panel as well. But Taylor Hicks, who won that season, isn’t sold on Daughtry. TMZ reports that the erstwhile champion threw some champion-level shade during an interview on The Domenick Nati Show today.

“I think a winner should be [a judge], personally,” Taylor said. “Because, what you go through to win the show is a lot different than what you go through when you’re third or fourth, you know, or fifth. Or tenth. If they were going to have a judge that’s from the show, if they’re going to have someone from the show who was actually a contestant, I would feel like a winner would be the best suited.”

A winner like…Taylor Hicks, perhaps? “I’ve got some pretty good ideas, we’ll see what happens,” Hicks added. “I’m just gonna be tight lipped about everything. I’m not confirming or denying it.”