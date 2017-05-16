The Eagles To Play With Glenn Frey’s Son At Classic East & West

The cat (or eagle?) is out of the bag.

During an interview with his local Dallas sports radio station KTCK, Don Henley revealed that Deacon Frey — the son of late Eagles guitartist/vocalist Glenn Frey — will play with the legendary band on their Classic East and Classic West festival dates in July.

When one of the KTCK interviewers casually mentioned that Frey’s son was playing with the band, Henley responded, “Well, I’m not supposed to say that… ” But then he decided to just go with it.

“There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days, but let’s just do it here,” Henley decided. “Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task. He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate.”

“There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice,” Henley continued. “The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate.”

Henley did keep one secret up his sleeve for the Eagles’ Classic West (July 15-16 at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium) and Classic East (July 29-30 at New York’s Citi Field) dates with Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and more: “There’ll be one more musician along for the ride too, but I’m not gonna say who that is.”

Listen to Henley’s full interview below, starting with the segment labeled Headline- Don Henley (pt. 1):

This article originally appeared on Billboard.