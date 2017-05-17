Watch The Jesus & Mary Chain Duet With Sky Ferreira On Colbert

Earlier this year, permanently cool Scottish fuzz-pop overlords the Jesus And Mary Chain released Damage And Joy, their first album in 17 years, and it was better than any reunion album like that really has a right to be. On the album track “The Two Of Us,” they collaborated with Sky Ferreira, a singer who’s talked about what an influence the JAMC were on her. The band never released that song as a single. But last night, on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, they performed it with Ferreira. And Ferreira brought a feral, smoldering intensity that contrasted nicely with all the JAMC’s blithe oblivion. Check it out below.

Damage And Joy is out now on ADA/Warner Music.