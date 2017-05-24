Shabazz Palaces – “Since C.A.Y.A.” (Feat. Thundercat)

Three years after the release of Lese Majesty, their last LP, Seattle art-rap greats Shabazz Palaces are planning to release two brand-new albums on the same day this summer. One of those albums is called Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, and it’s a concept album about a visiting alien. We’ve already posted the early single “Shine A Light,” and now the group have shared the album’s opening track “Since C.A.Y.A.” It’s a deeply strange and off-kilter future-funk track, and it features bass from spaced-out virtuoso Thundercat, who turns out to be an ideal match for the group’s gurgling sound. Listen to it below.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star is out 7/14 on Sub Pop, and the other new Shabazz Palaces album Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines is out the same day.