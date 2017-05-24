Watch Justin Bieber Bungle His #1 Hit “Despacito” Live In NYC

A guest feature from Justin Bieber helped propel Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” to become the first Spanish-language #1 single since “Macarena” in 1996, but you shouldn’t expect Bieber to break out the Spanish parts on the song live any time soon judging by his pitiful spontaneous performance of it a New York club 1 OAK last night. TMZ obtained video of Bieber hopping on the mic to try to sing his fresh #1 hit, but he can only muster up a “blah blah blah” during any part that’s not “Despacito.” Huh… Watch below.

UPDATE: SPIN directs us to another video of the performance in which Bieber sings other replacement lyrics such as, “I don’t know the words, so I say poquito/ I don’t know the words, so I say Dorito.” Watch below.