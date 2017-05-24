New Avey Tare Album Eucalyptus Announced Via Jigsaw Puzzle Mailed To Fan?

Animal Collective co-leader Avey Tare recently shared a previously unheard demo for Avey Tare’s Slasher Flicks, his 2014 side project with Angel Deradoorian and Jeremy Hyman. And he might have even more music on the way, as one Redditor discovered via a mysterious package from Domino, the label that put out the last Slasher Flicks album. The package contained a box with a jigsaw puzzle, and that puzzle, once solved, seemed to announce a new Avey Tare album called Eucalyptus:

According to the image on the puzzle — possibly the album cover? — Eucalyptus also features orchestration from Eyvind Kang, vocals from Angel Deradoorian and Jessika Kenney, and pedal steel by Susan Alcorn. And listed on the sides of the box are what appear to be song titles:

“Lunch Out Of Order Pt 1″

“Lunch Out Of Order Pt 2″

“Jackson 5″

“Dr Aw One For J”

“PJ

“Right Side Of The Box”

“In Pieces”

“Selection Of A Place”

“Boat Race”

“Roamer”

“Coral Lords”

“Sports In July”

“When You Left Me”

“Season High”

“Melody Unfair”

“Ms. Secret”

Fun way to announce an album!