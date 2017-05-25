Watch Paul Simon & Stephen Colbert Update “Feelin’ Groovy” For A Terrifying Age

Right now, Paul Simon is nearing the end of his big summer tour. But last night, he took a break from the road to appear on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. As a multiple-time SNL host, Simon is plenty comfortable doing comedy, and he did a quick bit with Colbert. The idea was that he no longer likes playing Simon & Garfunkel’s 1967 single “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” so he and Colbert changed the lyrics so that it could reflect a much scarier age. Simon also sat down with Colbert. He talked about re-recording his older songs for a new album and about donating all the proceeds from his tour to a biodiversity foundation. And, for the first time, ever, he performed “Questions For The Angels,” a song from his 2011 album So Beautiful Or So What. It’s one of the songs he’s re-recording, and for the performance, he teamed up with jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to give it a contemplative reading. Watch it all below.

So I guess Simon isn’t retiring after all.