Preview Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard’s Remake Of Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” Video For Lip-Sync Battle

In the days since that glorious first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, cast member Finn Wolfhard has been working really, really hard to cultivate a rep as the one Stranger Things kid who’s really into alt-rock. (Just a few days ago, he played guitar with Mac DeMarco.) The next episode of Lip-Sync Battle is devoted entirely to those Stranger Kids kids, so Wolfhard naturally did something alt-rocky: He restaged Spike Jonze’s generational-touchstone 1994 video for Weezer’s “Buddy Holly,” the one that takes place in the Happy Days universe. Consider all the levels of nostalgia here: A kid from an ’80s-themed sci-fi show — one who’s been vocal about his love for ’90s rock — goes full karaoke to reimagine a ’90s rock video. And that ’90s rock video already evoked a ’70s sitcom, one that was built entirely around ’50s nostalgia. Time is a flat circle! Watch a preview below!

Lip-Sync Battle airs tonight on Spike TV.