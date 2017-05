A couple of weeks ago, pop-punk stars Paramore came back with After Laughter, their version of an ’80s new wave album. And last night on James Corden’s Late Late Show, the band did the musical-guest thing, knocking out an energetic version of the single “Told You So” while wearing the red berets from the video. Hayley Williams remains one of our most fun-to-watch lead singers; she knows how to command a stage. Watch the performance below.

After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen.