Watch Manchester Vigil Break Out Into Oasis Song After Minute Of Silence For Attack Victims

Here’s a genuinely moving response to the terrorist attack in Manchester this week: At a vigil today in St. Ann’s Square, the crowd followed a minute of silence in honor of the victims by spontaneously joining voices to sing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” by hometown heroes Oasis. As if this were a movie and not real life, it all started with one solitary voice and picked up steam from there. Watch below; it just might bring a tear to your eye.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 25, 2017

Relatedly, Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher shared comments about the attack today, lamenting, “I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”