Watch Manchester Vigil Break Out Into Oasis Song After Minute Of Silence For Attack Victims

St. Ann's Square
CREDIT: Rui Vieira/AP

Here’s a genuinely moving response to the terrorist attack in Manchester this week: At a vigil today in St. Ann’s Square, the crowd followed a minute of silence in honor of the victims by spontaneously joining voices to sing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” by hometown heroes Oasis. As if this were a movie and not real life, it all started with one solitary voice and picked up steam from there. Watch below; it just might bring a tear to your eye.

Relatedly, Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher shared comments about the attack today, lamenting, “I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”

Tags: Oasis