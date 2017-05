Boston Calling has already replaced a Natalie Portman-curated film festival with a Hannibal Buress-hosted comedy show, and now they’re replacing Solange with Migos. Solange, who was supposed to perform at the first day of the festival tomorrow, will be unable to perform due to “production delays and complications beyond her control,” and Migos are stepping up to fill in for her. The fest runs all Memorial Day Weekend, 5/26-28.