Long-Lost Neil Young Album Hitchhiker Reportedly Coming This Summer

Hitchhiker, a long-lost Neil Young album originally recorded in 1976, is reportedly coming out this summer. Neil Young fansite Thrasher’s Wheat found a listing on Diverse Vinyl that says the album will be available on 7/14, and they also recently discovered what appears to be the cover art designed by Young’s longtime art director Gary Burden. Hitchhiker is a collection of solo acoustic songs that Young recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu, and here’s how he recalled the experience in his 2014 memoir Special Deluxe:

I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker. It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke. Briggs was in the control room, mixing live on his favorite console.

Find Hitchhiker’s rumored final tracklist below. The title track eventually made it onto Young’s 2010 album Le Noise.

01 “Powderfinger”

02 “Hold Back The tears”

03 “Human Highway”

04 “Hitchhiker”

05 “Ride My Llama”

06 “Lookout For My Love”

07 “Lotta Love”

08 “Fontainebleau”

09 “Campaigner”

Hitchhiker is reportedly out 7/14 on Reprise.