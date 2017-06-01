Damian Marley & Others Buy High Times

In one of those twists that seems too perfect to be true, reggae star Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, the youngest son of Bob, is now part owner of High Times, the weed aficionado magazine that’s been around since 1974. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Marley and a group of investors, including people from the Colorado legal-weed chain Denver Relief, have spent $70 million to buy a controlling share in High Times, including the magazine, the book-publishing interest, and the annual Cannabis Cup awards show.

Marley himself tells the Chronicle, “When I was in high school I used to grow some herb. I learned to differentiate male from the female plant by reading High Times magazine. It is now an honor to be a part of the High Times legacy that I’ve been a fan of for so many years.”

Out in the streets, they call it puuuuuublishing.