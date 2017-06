Future has already shared two videos from his recent album HNDRXX, “Use Me” and “My Collection,” not to mention the video for his Future highlight “Mask Off.” Now he’s back with visuals for HNDRXX’s Weeknd collab “Comin Out Strong,” which finds the two of them hanging out in an abandoned subway. Watch here via Apple Music.

HNDRXX is out now via Epic/A1/Freebandz.