Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Finds Prescription Drugs

Since Chris Cornell’s death on 5/18, the musician’s family has been awaiting the toxicology report; they’ve openly disputed the medical examiner’s ruling that Cornell committed suicide by hanging.
TMZ has now obtained that report, and according to the site, the report reveals that Cornell had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant), and barbituates in his system at the time of death. Per the report, Cornell had taken four (1 mg) Lorazepam tablets. TMZ writes that the toxicology report confirms there were four needle puncture wounds in Cornell’s arm, but it appears they came from EMTs administering Narcan, a drug that counteracts opioid overdose. Cornell’s wife Vicky said that she had been talking to her husband on the phone half an hour before he died, and that he claimed to have taken “an extra Ativan or two.”
UPDATE: Cornell’s wife, Vicky, shared a brief statement with TMZ. Read below.
Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.
Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.