Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Finds Prescription Drugs

Since Chris Cornell’s death on 5/18, the musician’s family has been awaiting the toxicology report; they’ve openly disputed the medical examiner’s ruling that Cornell committed suicide by hanging.

TMZ has now obtained that report, and according to the site, the report reveals that Cornell had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant), and barbituates in his system at the time of death. Per the report, Cornell had taken four (1 mg) Lorazepam tablets. TMZ writes that the toxicology report confirms there were four needle puncture wounds in Cornell’s arm, but it appears they came from EMTs administering Narcan, a drug that counteracts opioid overdose. Cornell’s wife Vicky said that she had been talking to her husband on the phone half an hour before he died, and that he claimed to have taken “an extra Ativan or two.”

UPDATE: Cornell’s wife, Vicky, shared a brief statement with TMZ. Read below.